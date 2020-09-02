Back in 2011 I created a script that provided a group nesting report for on-premises AD groups using the Quest ActiveRoles cmdlets, you can find that here. However recently I needed … [Keep Reading]
Posts
A tale of two forests…
… and FIM … and PCNS
I recently had a colleague ask if I remembered how to configure FIM with PCNS between 2 forests, so that when a password was reset in … [Keep Reading]
AAD Connect scheduled task with Weekend Fulls
Quite a long time ago, one of my customers expressed a need for a custom PowerShell script that could be run as a scheduled task that would allow them to run a … [Keep Reading]
AADCLoadBalancer Module
Quite a while ago I had a customer encounter issues with their AAD Connect primary node (they had a staging server, don’t worry) however the server wasn’t actually down, but it was … [Keep Reading]
PowerShell Credential Vault
I’ve always hated trying to store passwords for scheduled tasks and other automation in a TXT file with the standard ConvertTo-SecureString cmdlet for a couple of reasons….
Firstly, it’s not altogether that … [Keep Reading]
Duplicating your production AAD Connect sync rules on your staging server using the AAD Connect Helper Module
Once upon a time, migrating your AAD Connect primary sync server configuration to your staging server was a simple matter of using the Get-ADSyncServerConfiguration and Set-ADSyncServerConfiguration cmdlets provided as part of the … [Keep Reading]
PowerShell Test-Transcription
Recently I needed a way to test if transcription was running, and sadly all the articles I found with my Bing searches provided methods that don’t work. Largely due, I suspect, to … [Keep Reading]
Using RegEx with AAD Connect (and GBL)
Somewhat recently, Microsoft released the Azure AD Premium Group-Based-Licensing (aka GBL) feature in Public Preview, and I’ve had a TON of my customers transition to using this new feature.
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/active-directory/active-directory-licensing-group-advanced
So far … [Keep Reading]
Testing AAD Connect Write-Back permissions on an OU
When installing and configuring AAD Connect with Exchange Hybrid and any of the other special features (Group Writeback, Password Writeback, Device Writeback), it’s necessary to delegate service account permissions in Active Directory … [Keep Reading]
Office 365 Administration Inside Out – Second Edition
Reposting from Aaron Guilmette’s blog post here : https://blogs.technet.microsoft.com/undocumentedfeatures/2017/11/27/office-365-administration-inside-out-2/
Hey! It’s finally here! After months of hard work (almost a year from when we started until a copy at my doorstep), we’ve … [Keep Reading]